UConn Fans Blast Rapper for Paige Bueckers Age Take Before NCAA Final Four
There's no question that UConn Huskies women's basketball star Paige Bueckers is among the most talented players in the country, which is a major reason why her Huskies are hours away from facing the UCLA Bruins in the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
However, once-popular rapper Cam'ron seems to believe that Bueckers' age (she's 23 years old) should discredit her success this season, which he conveyed during an April 4 episode of the It Is What It Is podcast.
"I **** with Paige Bueckers, but my problem with Paige Bueckers is — and I'm not giving her no slack that I wouldn't give anybody else — this is her 19th year at UConn, alright? She has been there forever. How many years does she get to play? She has been there COVID years, she gets hurt, gets to step out there as a redshirt cause she hurt, some back again and get 40."
Bueckers is in her fifth NCAAA season, not her 19th.
He later added, "Nah, Paige don't get no props for me. Now, she busting ***, absolutely... she got 40 [points] in the tournament. You should be, you're playing against little kids, Paige! You old ***," he added.
As one can imagine, that has rubbed Huskies fans the wrong way.
"you could show them on paper how many years she’s actually played and they’d still speak this nonsense," one fan wrote in a response.
Another fan wrote, "'I don’t give these 6-7 year players no credit' well funny you say that considering Paige is in her 5th year".
"My gosh just saying stuff 😭😭😭 all wrong," a third added.
Bueckers and her fans can get the last laugh if UConn takes home a national championship this weekend.