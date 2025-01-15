UConn Fans Flex Over Women's College Basketball Ticket Sales Milestone
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team has arguably been the most dominant NCAA sports program this century.
This sustained success (despite not having won a National Championship since 2016) has also made them the most popular NCAA women's basketball team. And this was proven once again through a January 15 article from Sportico's Eben Novy-Williams and Daniel Libit, where the Huskies' staggering ticket sales during the 2023-24 season were disclosed.
"The Connecticut Huskies are the first public women’s college basketball program to report more than $3 million in annual ticket sales," the article wrote.
"That $3.25 million total in 2023-24, which the school disclosed Wednesday in its most recent NCAA financial reporting, is more than 75 public men’s teams generated the prior year, including Alabama ($2.8 million), LSU ($2.4 million) and Oregon ($2.3 million)."
The article later added, "UConn’s record sales come as women’s sports across the country—pro and college—are seeing increases in commercial opportunities. The average public FBS school reported $174,389 in women’s basketball ticket sales in 2017-18; it was $244,627 in 2022-23, according toSportico’s college finance database. In that span UConn’s sales have jumped from $2.41 million to $3.25 million."
While the article did note that teams like Iowa, South Carolina, and LSU might have crossed the $3 million mark in ticket sales last season, it's hard to imagine they surpassed UConn.
And this fact is causing UConn fans to flex on social media.
"basketball capital of the world," one fan wrote in response to the report.
Another added, "Motion.
✨ The Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd effect. ✨
"I mean.. when you are the standard.. it’s not surprising!!" wrote a third.
While UConn is certainly the standard in terms of team popularity, a 2025 NCAA National Championship would solidify their argument about being NCAAW's top dog.