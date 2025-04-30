UConn Fans Foresee Championship Repeat After Serah Williams Transfer Commitment
Several game-changing players entered the transfer portal after the 2024-25 NCAA women's basketball season ended. The ones who caught the most attention were former Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles, who ended up going to the TCU Horned Frogs, and former South Carolina Gamecocks star sophomore MiLaysia Fulwiley, who announced that she had committed to LSU last week.
However, true women's college basketball fans know that former Wisconsin forward Serah Williams' entering the transfer portal was also massive. Williams spent the first three seasons of her NCAA career at Wisconsin and averaged 19.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game with the Badgers last year.
Soon after her transfer portal announcement was made apparent, it was believed that the LSU Tigers and the UConn Huskies were the two most likely teams to sign her. And it was announced on April 30 that UConn has secured Williams' commitment.
Williams made this announcement with an X post that conveyed a graphic of her committing to UConn and that read, "Genesis 28:15 Yes. I’ll stay with you, I’ll protect you wherever you go. Go Huskiess💙🤍".
With Williams now on the roster, Huskies fans are predicting a repeat run at an NCAA championship next season.
"SERAH WILLIAMS YOU ARE A UCONN HUSKY. WE RUNNING IT BACK," one fan wrote.
Another fan wrote, "#13 WE COMING," which is a reference to UConn currently having 12 national championships.
"Front Court gonna be a nightmare. 2 peat on lock. Let’s get it!" wrote a third.
While Paige Bueckers is irreplaceable, this is a massive get for the Huskies in terms of increasing their chances of repeating as NCAA champions.