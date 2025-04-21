UConn Fans Foresee KK Arnold Breakout Season After Kelsey Plum 'Dawg' Award Win
With guards Paige Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen leaving for the WNBA, the UConn Huskies will need to rely on sophomore guard KK Arnold to be a key player next if they're to compete for a second consecutive NCAA national championship.
After being one of UConn's most reliable players during her freshman 2023-24 campaign, Chen's arrival and the return of a healthy Azzi Fudd lessened Arnold's role in her second season. This is shown by her averaging 9.1 minutes less per game and scoring 3.4 fewer points per game this past season compared to the year before.
But Arnold's mindset and heart haven't diminished at all. This is proven by her inclusion in Kelsey Plum's 2025 DAWG Class, which is essentially her selection of standout women's college players who have adopted the same "Dawg" mentality on the court that Plum prides herself on.
And Arnold was not only named to Plum's DAWG class, but it was revealed on April 20 that Arnold won the Class' "TOP DAWG" honor, which was because of the attitude, energy, and grit she showed during the camp.
UConn fans are seeing this award victory as a first step in Arnold becoming a major impact player for their team next season.
"that’s our top dawg 😤😤 i guess the huskies just don’t know how to lose… kk arnold junior year incoming baby," one X user wrote alone with a photo of Arnold flexing the bone chain she received from winning the award.
Another fan added, "I know there's a lot of talk about Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong for next year, but I'm really excited to see what year 3 KK Arnold does for the squad, especially if she can get some consistency behind the 3 point jumper".
"KK gonna have a break out season no doubt," added a third.
It will be fun to see what Arnold can alongside Azzi Fudd in UConn's backcourt next season.