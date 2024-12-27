UConn Fans in Stitches Over Paige Bueckers' High Note Singing Performances
While UConn Huskies women's basketball fans weren't treated to a win against the USC Trojans on December 21, at least they've been treated to several performances from their team's best player that caught their attention.
We're talking about Paige Bueckers, of course, the projected No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft. While Bueckers finished that December 21 loss with 22 points, it was her singing that seems to be standing out the most among the Huskies fanbase during this holiday break.
The first instance of this arrived on December 24, when the Huskies basketball team's X account posted a 'Happy Holidays!' message that began with Bueckers belting out an extremely high-pitched lyric before the team started singing "Jingle Bells".
This wasn't the last of Bueckers' singing that UConn fans got to hear, as Huskies forward Aubrey Griffin posted a video to her Instagram story on December 27 that featured another high note from Bueckers during what looked to be a team meeting with the caption, "thank you ms. claus 🎅❤️".
This has been reposted several times on X, and fans are cracking up at this singing display from No. 5.
"Ok soprano 😍," X user @ChxrryB5 wrote along with the video.
Another fan responded, "Why can she actually hit that one note tho?😭".
A third fan imagined what Bueckers was thinking when looking around the room after her high note ended, writing, “was that good. should i do it again?”
Hopefully Bueckers' confidence when singing translates onto the basketball court when the Huskies play their next game against Providence on December 29.