UConn Fans Joke About Paige Bueckers Presser After Wings Rookie Photo Absence

Paige Bueckers taking her sweet time to show up in Dallas has UConn fans cracking jokes about her April 23 press conference with the Wings.

Grant Young

Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Paige Bueckers is interviewed by ESPN after being selected with the number one overall pick to the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Paige Bueckers is interviewed by ESPN after being selected with the number one overall pick to the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The excitement around the Dallas Wings' WNBA franchise is at an all-time high right now because of them drafting former UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Of course, Bueckers is still fresh off winning a national championship with UConn on April 6, which has meant that April has held many celebrations for her. But given the incredibly quick turnaround from the NCAA season to the WNBA season, Bueckers has no choice but to turn the page and report to her new team for the start of training camp this week.

On April 21, the Wings announced that Bueckers, along with their other selections in the 2025 WNBA Draft, would be doing an introductory press conference on April 23.

One day later, Dallas' social media team posted a photo of Aziaha James, Madison Scott, JJ Quinerly, & Aaronette Vonleh (the team's other 2025 WNBA Draft picks aside from Bueckers) posing together and captioned it, "New & familiar faces are in town 👋".

Fans are noticing that Bueckers is still nowhere to be found. And as a result, they're joking that the Huskies icon might be doing her portion of Wednesday's press conference virtually.

One X user posted a photo of Bueckers on her phone and laptop with the caption, "paige in CT rn".

"LMAO Paige is going to be on zoom," another wrote.

A third added, "Send Paige the zoom link atp bruh!!"

While there's no reason to truly suspect that Bueckers will be absent from tomorrow's press conference, her presence in Dallas is something to monitor over the next day.

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

