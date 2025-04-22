UConn Fans Joke About Paige Bueckers Presser After Wings Rookie Photo Absence
The excitement around the Dallas Wings' WNBA franchise is at an all-time high right now because of them drafting former UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Of course, Bueckers is still fresh off winning a national championship with UConn on April 6, which has meant that April has held many celebrations for her. But given the incredibly quick turnaround from the NCAA season to the WNBA season, Bueckers has no choice but to turn the page and report to her new team for the start of training camp this week.
On April 21, the Wings announced that Bueckers, along with their other selections in the 2025 WNBA Draft, would be doing an introductory press conference on April 23.
One day later, Dallas' social media team posted a photo of Aziaha James, Madison Scott, JJ Quinerly, & Aaronette Vonleh (the team's other 2025 WNBA Draft picks aside from Bueckers) posing together and captioned it, "New & familiar faces are in town 👋".
Fans are noticing that Bueckers is still nowhere to be found. And as a result, they're joking that the Huskies icon might be doing her portion of Wednesday's press conference virtually.
One X user posted a photo of Bueckers on her phone and laptop with the caption, "paige in CT rn".
"LMAO Paige is going to be on zoom," another wrote.
A third added, "Send Paige the zoom link atp bruh!!"
While there's no reason to truly suspect that Bueckers will be absent from tomorrow's press conference, her presence in Dallas is something to monitor over the next day.