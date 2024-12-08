UConn Fans Jokingly Suspect Paige Bueckers' Play Is Hindered by Sue Bird's Presence
The UConn Huskies didn't need a stellar performance from star guard Paige Bueckers to dominate the Louisville Cardinals during Saturday's Women's Champions Classic game.
While Bueckers finished the contest with just 8 points on 2-11 shooting, UConn received stronger offensive contributions from freshman standout Sarah Strong (who scored 21 points), Azzi Fudd (who scored 18 points before suffering an injury scare in the third quarter), and also got 13 points off the bench from sophomore guard Ashlynn Shade.
There's no question that this was a rare off-night offensively for Bueckers (who still made contributions on defense and getting rebounds). But some fans are jokingly noting that most of Bueckers' poorer performances over the past two seasons have come with a common denominator: UConn and WNBA legend Sue Bird is spectating her in person.
X user @paige_report started this discussion with a (joking) X post that said, "If UCONN makes it to the championship game we gotta stop Sue from buying tickets btw".
A fan then responded, "You should calculate Paige’s stats with and without Sue in attendance".
After a response from the initial poster saying, "For that i'd need to know every game Sue has attended, if i can get that i might", the same fan wrote, "This is the past two seasons:
"24-25
- vs FDU
- vs Louisville
"23-24:
- vs Iowa
- vs ND".
This of course is according to just one fan's research regarding confirmed appearances Sue Bird has made at UConn games over the past two seasons.
These numbers led the initial poster to respond by writing, "Paige Bueckers career averages:
19.8 PPG
4.8 RPG
4.5 APG
53.6 FG%
"Paige Bueckers when Sue Bird is in attendance:
14.5 PPG
6.3 RPG
4.5 APG
33.8 FG%".
Again, this whole conversation is meant in jest and these stats (nor exact number of appearances) are not confirmed.
Regardless, it will be interesting to see how Bueckers performs next time Bird is in the stands.