UConn Fans Praise Paige Bueckers' Poise Addressing USC Coach 'Disrespected' Comment
The biggest story that stemmed from the NCAA women's basketball tournament's Selection Sunday reveal was that the UConn Huskies and the USC Trojans were slotted in the same region, which means there's no chance of a showdown between them in the Final Four.
This pairing has been met with criticism from several notable names in the industry. However, it affects few people more directly than USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb, who expressed her frustration about this outcome when speaking with the media on March 17.
"I can't speak for [the players]. For me, I never thought I'd be a one seed and feel disrespected," Gottlieb said. "This was not on my bingo card to be a little bit frustrated after being a one seed, and it's not an arrogance of any kind... but sometimes I don't understand people who make decisions in women's basketball, and why they do what they do. And certainly with this committee, I would love to ask some questions."
UConn Huskies standouts Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and Sarah Strong were interviewed by ESPN's Elle Duncan on March 18. At one point, Duncan asked Bueckers, "Lindsay Gottlieb, head coach for USC, felt disrespected by their spot as the 4th overall No. 1 seed. Some people are speculating that's because she sees you standing in her way again potentially, en route to a Final Four. What do you make of that?"
"I think honestly, we try to stay off social media during these times, so we don't necessarily see all the things that happen," Bueckers answered. "But we're just focused on what’s ahead of us, and right now that’s a game on Saturday against Arkansas State. So not looking too far into the future and just focusing on the present."
This response has gone viral, and Huskies fans are loving Bueckers' show of focus in addressing a tough question.
"Locked in. Paige isn’t worried about the noise—just the next game. That’s the mindset of a winner," one X user wrote.
Another added, "Paige Bueckers staying locked in! Focus on the game! 🔥🏀".
"P’ said that ain’t our business! We lace em’ up with anybody. See you soon, Arkansas State!" a third fan said.
While Bueckers' focus is indeed praiseworthy, surely a looming rematch against USC must be at the back of her team's mind.