UConn Fans Reassured by Paige Bueckers Postgame Demeanor After Knee Injury Scare
While the UConn Huskies women's basketball team won their January 5 game against Villanova by over 30 points, fans were not feeling good afterward because of what happened to Paige Bueckers.
Bueckers chased after a loose ball in the third quarter when a Villanova player made a play on the ball by diving and crashed into the side of Bueckers' left leg (the same leg that she tore her ACL in back in August 2022), which sent Bueckers to the ground writhing in pain. After being down for a few moments, she limped off the court and into the locker room before returning to the bench shortly after, still wiping tears out of her eyes.
Despite this bleak situation, Huskies coach Geno Auriemma showed optimism when speaking about his best player's injury postgame by saying, "She's pretty good," per an X post from SNY.
"She'll be fine," Auriemma added. "She looks good. I'm optimistic, let's put it that way. I feel good."
This made fans feel much better about Bueckers. And now they're feeling even more soothed after several social media posts postgame.
First, Paige's teammate KK Arnold posted a funny photo of Bueckers on a plane on her Instagram story with the caption, "what's poppin boogers?" Bueckers certainly doesn't seem stressed about the injury in the picture.
Moreover, multiple UConn fans noted that Bueckers looked to be doing well through her interactions with these fans postgame.
X user @SheHoopscom wrote, "for everyone asking- paige was walking by herself, no crutches, no limp, and of course took a picture with literally everyone. only thing was the ice packs on her ankle and knee".
While there's still no official update or diagnosis on Bueckers' knee, these various posts and sentiments seem to bode very well for the UConn superstar.