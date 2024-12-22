Women's Fastbreak On SI

UConn Fans Salty Over USC's Watery Post-Win Celebration

Some UConn Huskies fans aren't happy about how the USC Trojans celebrated their big win on Saturday night.

Grant Young

Dec 15, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma watches from the sideline as they take on the Georgetown Hoyas at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The UConn Huskies women's basketball team is now 10-2 on the 2024-25 season after they suffered a 72-70 defeat to the USC Trojans on Saturday, in what was a fantastic game.

While the Huskies were just a few free throws away from sending the game to overtime, the loss has got to be disappointing considering they were playing in front of their home court against a team that was lower ranked than them.

This is exactly why the Trojans were ecstatic about their pre-Christmas win, which was shown by them spraying head coach Lindsay Gottlieb and star player JuJu Watkins with water in an X post from the USC women's basketball team's account.

However, some UConn fans aren't happy about this watery celebration, which they made clear on social media.

"That's exactly how a historic poverty team would act after beating someone like UCONN," one fan wrote.

"this was their superbowl," added another.

Although not all Huskies fans are so salty.

One fan wrote, "why are uconn fans mad over this? im a uconn fan myself, let them celebrate".

"why the quotes acting like its illegal to celebrate beating the pre-season #2 that ended their season," added another.

The bottom line is that this was a massive win for the Trojans' program, who have now solidified themselves as National Championship contenders.

However, the Huskies might have a chance to earn the last laugh if these two teams get to face each other again in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

