UConn Fans See Sarah Strong's Path to 2028 USA Olympics Team Amid Sue Bird News
There was a lot of controversy regarding the fact that Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark wasn't included on the Team USA women's basketball roster for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Given her unprecedented superstardom, there was a great argument to be made that she was more than deserving of a spot, if only for the added attention she would bring not only to Team USA basketball but the entire Olympics.
Clark's Olympics snub brought a lot of questions and controversy to light about why she didn't make the team. And while nobody wanted to assume blame, her not playing for Team USA felt like a missed opportunity in the eyes of many.
On Tuesday, news broke that WNBA legend and five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird has been named the managing director for the USA women’s national team for the 2028 Olympic cycle. This means that she'll play a crucial role in constructing the coaching staff and rosters for Team USA women's basketball in 2028.
As a result of this, many UConn Huskies fans see Bird's new role as a way for beloved forward Sarah Strong (who'll be the same age and in the same position as Clark was last summer for this 2028 cycle) to make Team USA's roster, given that Bird also went to UConn.
"UConn nepotism getting Sarah an Olympic roster spot her rookie season," one fan joked.
Another fan wrote, "Sarah Strong you are an Olympic Gold Medalist".
"Team UConn Mafia checking in
"And Sarah Strong will be making the team as a rookie 🤣," wrote a third along with a GIF of Strong.
Of course, Bird is sure to treat her role both seriously and objectively, and there's no reason to believe that she'll favor UConn players in selecting the 2028 roster. Regardless, it will certainly be fun to see how Team USA's roster shakes out under Bird's guidance.