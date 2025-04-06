UConn Fans Sobbing Over Paige Bueckers Brother's Touching NCAA Championship Message
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team is currently facing off against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the NCAA national championship game.
This marks the final game of Huskies star guard Paige Bueckers' incredible college career, as she's going to declare for the 2025 WNBA Draft after this NCAA season ends, regardless of whether her team secures its first national title since 2016.
Bueckers will go down as one of the best UConn players in the program's storied history. Of course, being an NCAA champion would be the cherry on top of that.
But a heartfelt message Bueckers received from her younger brother Drew before Sunday's title game began, which was posted by The Players' Tribune on X Sunday, conveys that Bueckers' greatness is about more than what she does on the basketball court.
"Hi Paige, it's Drew. I just want to congratulate you on everything you did. Helping our family, making us proud. All the adversity y'all went through, and all the ups and downs," Drew Bueckers said.
"You're such a great role model to me because you help people, You're funny, you're kind, and you're always there for others. I love you so much. Good luck in the championship game! We love you. Go Huskies!" he added.
This sentimental video has Huskies fans in their feelings.
"Oh my gosh, rip my heart out now 😭💔 they’re not losing this game. They’re just not," one fan wrote.
Another added, "I’m not sobbing. You’re sobbing!!!!!"
"My allergies are so bad today," said a third.
Perhaps this is the extra motivation UConn needed to bring a national title home on Sunday.