UConn's Geno Auriemma Calls Out NCAA Over 'Charade' of NIL
The NCAA's NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) policy that it implemented in 2021 turned the college sports world upside down.
This policy allows student-athletes to make money from their brand, which they could not do so prior. The NCAA finally allowing athletes to profit off their own success and platform has put a ton of money into college students' pockets; money many argue should have been going to them all along.
The NCAA (reluctantly) instituting this policy changed everything. However, UConn Huskies legendary head coach Geno Auriemma still believes the NCAA has a lot of work to do when it comes to these rules — and he made that clear when speaking with the media on Wednesday.
"The NIL part, I think it's a test," Auriemma said when he was asked how he would fix the current NIL model, per SNY. "It's a test for whether people are full of s***, or if they're serious. It's a test for do we keep the charade of student-athlete and amateurism, or do we call it what it is — semi-professional, pay-for-play sports?"
He continued, saying, "Let's just call it what it is. We're gonna pay these guys to play... any sport at a university, and then let's make it a business and figure out how we manage this business.
"We've become professional sports. So let's say it, and let's act it, and let's stop the charade," Auriemma added.
He then discusses how he'd like to make student-athletes sign a contract that includes a buyout option if they'd like to transfer. He also suggests instituting a salary cap.
Auriemma has clearly put some thought into the current NIL model.