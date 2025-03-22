Women's Fastbreak On SI

UConn's Geno Auriemma Calls Out 'Unfortunate' Scenario NCAA Tournament Opponent Faced

UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma lamented one aspect that Arkansas State had to deal with in the NCAA Tournament.

Mar 10, 2025; Uncasville, CT, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma watches from the sideline as they take on the Creighton Bluejays at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team cruised to an emphatic win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, advancing to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma has got to be feeling good about the performance he saw from his team on Saturday, especially the historic stat line that star freshman Sarah Strong produced in her first NCAA Tournament game.

And while Auriemma did seem to be in good spirits after the game, he took a moment at the end of his postgame press conference to call attention to something Arkansas State had to deal with during their time in Storrs.

"I think it was unfortunate that [Arkansas State] stayed 45 minutes away from here," Auriemma said, per the March Madness YouTube account. "That's not a UConn thing, that's just the way that it played out... In the future, I would hope that when someone goes to the NCAA Tournament, whether it's their first time or 101st time, that they have the kind of experience. "

This was Arkansas State's first NCAA Tournament bid.

Auriemma later added, "I think those kids deserve a little better than that. Hopefully, they still enjoyed it. But that's a problem for the eight teams that are going to regionals, too. Because when you have eight teams in one place, it's not easy to find equitable accommodations for eight teams.

"If you're UConn, you don't give a damn... They've had all the experience they've ever dreamed of. But [if a] team gets to the NCAA Tournament for the first time, it shouldn't be like a regular season game some place. It should be pretty special," he continued.

Props to Auriemma for wanting to stick up for this much smaller school and program in Arkansas State.

