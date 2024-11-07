UConn's Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd Are Perfectly Aligned About Geno Auriemma's Rizz
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team begins their quest for the program's 12th national championship under head coach Geno Auriemma when they face Boston University at home on Thursday.
There's a lot of hype around the 2024-25 season for the Huskies. Not only is it superstar Paige Bueckers' final opportunity to win a national title, but the players around her are now healthy and prepared to be more than merely a supporting cast for the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Bueckers' close friend and fellow sharpshooter Azzi Fudd is still working her way back from the ACL injury she suffered last season, and it appears that she'll be ready to return sometime in the coming weeks.
In the meantime, she and Bueckers were content to compare Auriemma and his top assistant coach Chris Dailey (aka CD) through a series of hilarious questions that were posed to them by SNY before Thursday's game.
The first question Bueckers and Fudd were asked was, "Who would you rather be stuck with on a desert island?"
"Coach [Auriemma]," Bueckers said. "He would be less annoying, he would be more chill."
"CD... I don't know," Fudd said with a laugh.
The next question was "Who was the cornier jokes?"
Fudd responded, "I'm gonna go with Coach. I don't think I've heard CD tell too many jokes."
"CD has corny jokes," said Bueckers.
When asked, "Who would have a better TikTok?", Bueckers went with CD while Fudd went with Auriemma.
Are you seeing the pattern yet?
Next was, "Who would you call if you needed help?"
Bueckers went with CD while Fudd went with Auriemma.
"Who has better taste in music?"
Bueckers went with Auriemma while Fudd went with CD.
And the final question was, "Who has more rizz?"
Finally, these two UConn icons were aligned in their answer.
"Coach," Fudd said before seeming to question her answer.
"Coach has W rizz," said Bueckers.
At least they could agree on that one thing.