UConn Star Azzi Fudd Has 5 Words for Homecoming Game Atmosphere in Win vs Georgetown
The UConn Huskies secured the 15th win of their 2024-25 season on Saturday, as they defeated Georgetown Hoyas on the road by a score of 73-55.
With Paige Bueckers still out due to the knee sprain she suffered earlier this month, the Huskies had to rely on Azzi Fudd on offense; and Fudd delivered, scoring a team-high 21 points on 8 of 13 shooting (including 5 of 8 from three-point range) in the victory.
This wasn't any normal road game for Fudd. She grew up in Arlington, Virginia, which is just a few miles away from Georgetown, and her mother Katie also played three seasons of college basketball at Georgetown, from 1998-2001.
Therefore, this game was a homecoming for her. And according to a January 9 article from Maggie Vanoni of CT Insider, "The Fudds... estimate about 40 to 45 people ('at the minimum') will be in the stands Saturday to cheer on Azzi, including family, friends and former teammates."
Fudd put on a great performance in front of these friends and family. After the game, she was honest about what this homecoming meant to her.
"I mean, it feels incredible," Fudd said when asked how it felt to get a win in her first time playing in Georgetown's arena, per an X post from SNY. "Any game getting to play with my teammates is incredible. Getting to be surrounded by extra family tonight, it's really special.
"Looking in the crowd now, this is my first time actually looking in the crowd to see who's here, and I'm like 'Wow. They came.' I haven't seen some of these faces in so long," Fudd continued.
"It's just a special moment."
It's cool to see Fudd soaking in a moment that she has surely been waiting her entire collegiate career for.