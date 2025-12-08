UConn Usurps LSU's Top Spot in New NCAA Women's Basketball NET Rankings

A lot of the emphasis early on in each women's college basketball season is placed on the AP Top 25 Rankings, which are released every Monday. These are important, as they do a neat job of conveying which teams are viewed as the best when it comes to the sportswriters and broadcasters from across the country who follow the sport as much as anybody else.

However, true college hoops fans understand that the AP top 25 rankings aren't actually the most important when it comes to postseason positioning. That would be the NET Rankings, which is the ranking system that's used to determine seeding for each NCAA Tournament. Given how crucial a team's seeding is when it comes to the teams they must face to advance deep into each NCAA tournament, the NET Rankings are invaluable when it comes to assessing each team's progress.

The most recent NCAA women's basketball NET Rankings were released on December 8 and contain some interesting shakeups at the very top. The @MarchMadnessWBB posted the latest rankings, and the top 10 were as follows: 1. UConn, 2. LSU, 3. Michigan, 4. UCLA, 5. Texas, 6. South Carolina, 7. Kentucky, 8. TCU, 9. Iowa, 10. Michigan State.

The reason this is significant is that earlier this month, Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers squad held the No. 1 spot in the NET Rankings while Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies came in at No. 2. Michigan also jumped up several spots from this time last week, as they were behind both UCLA and Texas at No. 5 in the December 1 NET Rankings.

Why UConn Passed LSU in Latest NCAA NET Rankings

According to the NCAA's website, the NET Rankings "takes into account game results, strength of schedule, game location, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and the quality of wins and losses," along with wins and losses.

There's no question that the LSU Tigers have been extremely impressive to this point in the year, as they've scored at least 100 points in every game aside from one and have dominated all of their opponents. However, most of these games have come against inferior teams that LSU was expected to handle with ease.

UConn has played a much tougher non-conference schedule thus far, having already beaten Louisville and Michigan, both of whom are ranked in the AP Top 25 rankings.

The Huskies have several tough tests remaining this month, as they face the USC Trojans and the Iowa Hawkeyes before Christmas. If they win both of these games (along with their other schedule contests), it's hard to imagine Geno Auriemma's team will lose its top spot in the NET Rankings.

