Undrafted Rookie Deja Kelly Drains Game Winner in Aces WNBA Preseason Game
Many people within the women's basketball community were extremely surprised when former Oregon Ducks guard Deja Kelly wasn't selected in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Kelly asserted herself as a versatile scorer during her first four NCAA seasons at North Carolina. Kelly then transferred to Oregon for her fifth and final year of eligibility and struggled to put up the same numbers that she had for most of her career to that point.
Perhaps this is what made her go undrafted. But it didn't stop the Las Vegas Aces from signing Kelly to a training camp contract just a few days after the draft ended.
And that decision seems to be paying off tenfold. Not only has Kelly been impressing during training camp, but she put it together in a major way during the Aces' May 6 WNBA preseason game against the Phoenix Mercury.
Kelly scored 15 points in just 13 minutes off the bench for the Aces. Many of these points came late in the game, and she ultimately hit a midrange jumper with a few seconds remaining to give Las Vegas a one-point lead, which they kept to win the game.
It's known that Kelly is aspiring to become a sports broadcaster after her playing career, and she gained experience in that field during her college tenure.
However, if Kelly keeps playing the way she has been with the Aces over the past few weeks, her broadcaster dreams are going to have to be put on hold because a career in the WNBA seems assured.