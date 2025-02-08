Unrivaled Abruptly Cancels Game Citing 'Player Health and Safety' Prioritization
The inaugural season of the Unrivaled women's basketball league has been flying by.
Each weekend's slate of games has provided a ton of excitement, and players are getting to showcase the hard work they've been putting in this WNBA offseason against the world's best female basketball players.
Thus far in the season, Lunar Owls BC has separated themselves from the pack, amassing a perfect 7-0 record to this point. Unrivaled cofounder Napheesa Collier is on Lunar Owls and has been the league's best player this season.
Collier is set to face off against Breanna Stewart, her co-founder, on February 8. However, their game has now been moved up to an earlier time slot because of an announcement that Unrivaled recently made.
“To prioritize player health and safety, Unrivaled will be canceling tonight’s matchup between Laces BC and Vinyl BC. The game between Mist BC and Lunar Owls BC will now tip off in the 6 p.m. ET window at Wayfair Arena, airing on truTV and Max," Unrivaled wrote in the graphic of a February 8 X post.
As of right now, there's no further explanation or details on why the Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC game has been canceled, nor what the statement saying, "prioritize player health and safety" might mean.
Surely there will be an update to come at some point. But given that the aforementioned Mist BC vs. Lunar Owls BC game is still taking place, one would imagine that this cancelation has something to do with one of the two teams who are no longer competing.
More is surely still to come from this story.