Unrivaled Adds Jessica Shepard Amid Breakout Wings Season

It was announced on Wednesday that Dallas Wings forward Jessica Shepard has signed a multi-year deal with Unrivaled.

The acquisition for the 3v3 league founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart comes at a good time, as Shepard has been a massive addition to the Wings, complete with recognition as an All-Star starter.

Shepard's explosive start has put the Wings in contention and the league on notice.

Jessica Shepard Continues to Put Up Big Numbers

Since joining star Paige Bueckers in Dallas, everything has seemingly fallen into place for Shepard after coming over following multiple years with the Minnesota Lynx. For the Wings, who are coming off of an awful 2025 season, bringing in Shepard on a two-year deal worth just over $2 million appears to be the smartest move made in all of free agency.

In the Wings' most recent victory over the New York Liberty on Tuesday, Shepard reached her third triple-double after putting up 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists . She's the only player in the league to have a triple-double this season—and has done so three times.

There have been three triple-doubles in the WNBA this season.



Jessica Shepard has all three 🔥📈 pic.twitter.com/skjozEYW29 — espnW (@espnW) July 8, 2026

Shepard has also received Western Conference Player of the Week honors on two occasions.

Her stat line is nothing short of impressive and she has undoubtedly been the Wings' most consistent producer up front. Shepard is currently averaging 14.6 points, 11.5 rebounds (second best in the league) and 5.3 assists per game. Her early breakout has made her only the second player in league history to average over 10 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists through the first 10 games. She's also shooting a sharp 58.9% from the field, making her a nightmare for opposing defenses to stop.

Not only has Shepard put up career-high numbers, she's also been a catalyst for a drastic Wings turnaround. Dallas sits at 14-8 so far in 2026 after winning just 10 games all of last season.

For Unrivaled's third season, Shepard will be joined by several new high-profile players. Rookie sensation Olivia Miles from the Lynx, fellow rookie Flau'jae Johnson of the Seattle Storm, Minnesota veteran star Kayla McBride, and Golden State Valkyries All-Star Gabby Williams have all also recently committed to Unrivaled.

But before Shepard takes the floor for the offseason league in Miami, she still has plenty of business to attend to this WNBA season. And if the start to her Wings tenure is any indication, she will continue to give the opposition the business.