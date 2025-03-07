Unrivaled Adds Major Monetary Incentive in Inaugural Season
The Unrivaled women's basketball league has done a fantastic job of attracting attention and creating positive buzz during their first season.
While much of this is owed to the league's excellent on-court product, the social media, marketing, and public relations teams all deserve their fair share of credit when it comes to this league's success.
In terms of public relations, few things make a better impression than money. And Unrivaled and its players have made several monetary decisions over the past few months that have earned them a lot of positive press.
One example of this came during the league's one-on-one tournament. When Minnesota Lynx star and Unrivaled co-founder Naphessa Collier won the tournament, she decided to give half of her $200,000 winnings to her training and performance staff and assistant coaches working with her Lunar Owls BC team.
In addition to this, all of Collier's Lunar Owls BC teammates received $10,000 just for being on Collier's team after she won the tournament.
As the Unrivaled season nears its playoffs, Lunar Owls BC are the clear championship favorites, as they boast an impressive 11-1 record and +126 point differential heading into Friday's games. And per a March 7 announcement from the league, their (or whichever other team that can upset them) winning the championship will mean they receive an extra $50,000 for each player.
That's quite a nice bonus tacked on top of what are already record-breaking salaries for a women's sports league. Clearly Unrivaled is doing well if they have this extra money available to give out.