Unrivaled Roster Announcement Has Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Fans in Cahoots

While there's still going to be a lot of intrigue and excitement about the WNBA Finals series between the Aces and the Phoenix Mercury, the fan bases of several WNBA teams (and specific players on those teams) already have their sights set on when they'll get to watch their beloved players compete again.

The most notable of these is Fever superstar Caitlin Clark. Given that she only played in 13 games this season and hasn't competed since July 15, her fans are already clamoring for her to return to the court. While she's sure to be healthy for the 2026 WNBA season, there's also a chance she'll be returning much sooner than that by playing in the Unrivaled league.

Sep 30, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts from the bench after a play made by the Las Vegas Aces during the fourth quarter of game five of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Unrivaled tried to get Clark to play in its inaugural season earlier this year, but she declined to focus on the WNBA season. But because of how Clark's WNBA season went, many fans are hoping she'll accept the open invite to play in this upcoming Unrivaled campaign.

Unrivaled Roster Announcement Sparks Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Sentiment

Unrivaled announced a new batch of players that have signed to play in this upcoming season, which means they've now announced 46 players. An October 1 message from GM Clare Duwelius revealed what's going on with the final two roster spots.

"We couldn’t be more excited about the incredible talent we’ve added so far in addition to our returning athletes heading into Season 2," Dewelius wrote, per an X post.

"We know you all were eager to learn who would be joining us this year and we wanted to give you as much information as possible... A few of the players we’re in productive negotiations with just need a little extra time -- and we’re all about giving our athletes the space to make big decisions on their own terms.

"That means we’ve still got two roster spots, and we can’t wait to share who will be filling them soon," the post continued.

League Update: Player Announcements pic.twitter.com/1h4Lag3tdO — Unrivaled Basketball (@Unrivaledwbb) October 1, 2025

Not only is Clark currently unsigned to Unrivaled, but her longtime rival and fellow 23-year-old superstar Angel Reese (who competed in Unrivaled last offseason) hasn't signed yet.

Therefore, Clark and Reese's fans on social media think those final two spots belong to them.

"Two spots??" one X user wrote with a photo of Reese and Clark.

Another added, "Last two spots for Angel and CC??"

"'Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are unrivaled' will feed families



"Will be waiting patiently!!" one fan said.

"angel and caitlin as the last two spots would feed generations," noted one more.

angel and caitlin as the last two spots would feed generations — 🅿️api (@papi__gaming) October 1, 2025

"angel and caitlin fans coming together to watch hoops and s*** on c*thy," added another.

Another fan wrote, "ANGEL AND CAITLIN PLEASEEEE".

Yet another fan asked these two stars directly by writing, "@Reese10Angel & @CaitlinClark22 PLSSSS 😭😭😭😭😭😭💗💗💗".

"Caitlin and Angel let’s gooo," said another.

"Angel and Caitlin? 🤔," one fan questioned.

"Crazy if it was an A5 and CC reveal," another added.

Crazy if it was an A5 and CC reveal https://t.co/3ApDAUparX — $hae. (@shae_murdah) October 1, 2025

It's clear who fans want to see for these final two Unrivaled roster spots.

Recommended Reading: