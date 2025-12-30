USC Coach Downplays Jazzy Davidson Injury Scare

The No. 17-ranked USC Trojans women's basketball team can ill afford to lose another star player. This is because superstar guard JuJu Watkins suffered a torn ACL during USC's run in the 2025 NCAA tournament, which is forcing Watkins to miss this entire season.

It's impossible to replace a top talent like Watkins. However, Lindsay Gottlieb's squad has been able to make up for some of what they lose without Watkins because of freshman Jazzy Davidson, who was the No. 1 recruit in her 2025 class and has been stellar to this point in the season.

Davidson is averaging 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.9 blocks, and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. She also averages 32.7 minutes per game, which is a lot to ask of any player, let alone a freshman.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) dribbles the ball against the NC State Wolfpack during the fourth quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Davidson went down in the second half during USC's December 29 game against the No. 20-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers (which USC won 74-66), seemingly dealing with some leg injury. She was helped off the court, ultimately returned to the game, and then the same thing happened later in the contest. She didn't return after being helped off the court a second time.

Lindsay Gottlieb Addresses Jazzy Davidson Injury With Clear Message

While seeing Davidson go down twice sparked concerns, most believed she was dealing with cramps, and therefore, the injury wasn't serious.

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb confirmed this when speaking with the media after the game by saying, “Cramps. But that’s my understanding, cramp,” when asked about what happened to Davidson, per a YouTube video from Randy Silver.

She later added, “We try to keep everyone hydrated, but I think cramps are a part of basketball when a kid is expending that much energy. But we’ll make sure we, you know, get it figured out. But yes, I’m pretty sure it was just a cramping issue in her calf.”

This is obviously great news for Gottlieb and an already shorthanded USC roster.

A bit later on, Gottlieb said, "When Jazzy went down the first time, I was actually really impressed by the Nebraska kids, [who] were right around her. When we walked out [to Davidson], they were like, 'They think it's just a cramp.' Like, it was really good sportsmanship."

It sounds like USC can expect to have Davidson back on the court for their next game, which is on January 4 against the No. 4-ranked UCLA Bruins. And they'll need the star freshman at her best if they have a shot at beating the Bruins.

