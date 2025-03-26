USC Coach Sends Clear JuJu Watkins Message After ACL Injury in NCAA Tournament
The women's basketball community held its collective breath during the first quarter of the USC Trojans' second-round 2025 NCAA Tournament game against Mississippi State on March 24, once superstar sophomore JuJu Watkins fell to the floor and immediately began clutching her right knee after driving to the basket.
Anybody who has watched competitive sports for long enough immediately knew what the worst possible outcome of this injury was. And those people had their fears come to fruition Monday night after news broke that Watkins had indeed suffered a torn ACL in her right knee, which will require surgery and keep her sidelined for an extended period.
Not only is this a devastating blow for Watkins, her fans, and the NCAA Tournament as a whole, but it's also a brutal blow for a Trojans squad that was considered a true favorite to win the 2025 NCAA national championship.
However, in USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb's first public comments since Watkins' ACL tear was confirmed, she sent a clear message about her team's continued championship aspirations.
"JuJu is a special player — unquestionably tough physically and mentally — and she is deeply loved by her team and her Trojan family," Gottlieb said, via an X post from the USC Women's Basketball account.
"One thing I know about JuJu is that she is resilient. We are in full support of her and believe that this injury will not shake her drive and dedication to be the best player and person she can be, and to help her teammates shine. JuJu's toughness, her talent and her competitive spirit have impacted our program in more ways than people realize and will continue to inspire us in our pursuit of a national championship," Gottlieb added.
Powerful words from Watkins' head coach, whose next game is against Kansas State on March 29.