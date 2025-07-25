USC Trojans Coach Has One Emoji Reaction to Massive Recruit Commitment

The USC Trojans women's basketball team will be entering the 2025-26 season without their biggest superstar (and arguably the biggest star in women's college basketball), as guard JuJu Watkins is still recovering from a torn ACL she suffered during the 2025 NCAA tournament.

It remains to be seen how long Watkins still has in her recovery process. But there seems little question that she's going to be sidelined until at least 2026, considering the torn ACL occurred on March 24.

However, Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb still has a stacked roster that includes several impact players who can more than hold the fort while Watkins is away. And they just secured another superstar, which was announced on July 25.

No. 1 Recruit Saniyah Hall Commits to USC

On July 25, Saniyah Hall, who is the No. 1 overall player in the 2026 college recruiting class, according to ESPN, announced her commitment to USC.

While Hall won't join the team for this upcoming season, the fact that she'll join a hopefully fully healthy Watkins for the 2026-27 season is massive, and suggests that the Trojans will have a formidable amount of firepower for that campaign.

Lindsay Gottlieb made an X post in the wake Hall's announcement, which simply read, "✌🏻".

✌🏻 — Lindsay Gottlieb (@CoachLindsayG) July 25, 2025

Of course, this emoji has nothing to do with the number two. It's USC's iconic "Fight On" sign, which is a rallying and battle cry for the Trojans.

While Trojans fans are surely excited for this upcoming 2025-26 season, the future after that is looking brighter than ever right now.

