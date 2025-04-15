Valkyries Continue International Trend With First-Ever WNBA Draft Pick Justé Jocyté
In December, the Golden State Valkyries had its expansion draft, where the organization said they didn't set out to form an international-heavy roster per ESPN's Kendra Andrews. Yet, during the expansion draft, seven of the 11 players the Valkyries selected were from outside the United States.
Now in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Golden State coach Natalie Nakase and general manager Ohemaa Nyanin continued the run on international talent. This time it was Lithuania native Justé Jocyté, whom the Valkyries took with the No. 5 overall pick in the draft.
The 19-year-old averaged 11.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 21 games for France's Lyon ASVEL Feminin during the 2024-25 season. Jocyté played alongside the No. 2 draft pick Dominique Malonga.
With the first-ever WNBA Draft pick in franchise history, Golden State was tasked with finding a player who could help launch the franchise into its inaugural season. Many WNBA analysts were expecting the team to take LSU's Aneesah Morrow, who was considered the safer pick. Instead, the Valkyries opted for the potential of Jocyté.
Jocyté is 6'0" and listed as a forward, but many call her a bigger guard when considering her game style. Scouts are impressed by her elite playmaking skills and reliable jump shot. In the EuroBasket qualifiers against Belgium, Jocyté scored 22 points.
One interesting aspect about the international players that Golden State has drafted is that many of them have been playing professional basketball from a very young age. Jocyté, for example, was playing in the EuroLeague when she was 14 years old. Considering this is the team's first season, the Valkyries aren't expecting to win the WNBA Championship right away, but they may be leaning on said pro experience in the early going.
So while Jocyté may have been an unexpected selection by Golden State, the Valkyries are betting big on what she can bring overseas to the WNBA.