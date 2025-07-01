Valkyries’ Harshly Timed Julie Vanloo Cut Prompts Backlash from Belgian Teammate

The Golden State Valkyries saw a wave of roster shake-ups Monday as several core players returned from EuroBasket competition overseas. During their absence, the Valkyries had relied on hardship signings—short-term fill-ins who kept the team going. As their core roster returned, tough decisions had to be made. But the announcement that the Valkyries decided to cut their backup point guard Julie Vanloo came as a shock to many.

Vanloo, a Belgian national, was selected by Golden State in the expansion draft along with many other international players. And like several of her teammates, she temporarily left the WNBA to represent her country in EuroBasket. She returned to the Bay fresh off a championship—but instead of rejoining her Valkyries squad, she was cut upon arrival. The move stunned fans and drew scrutiny, particularly because of the abrupt timing.

Instead of staying to celebrate Belgium's big win over Spain––one of the biggest achievments of her career––Vanloo rushed back to rejoin her Golden State squad, prompting Vanloo’s Belgian teammate Emma Meesseman to take shots at the Valkyries franchise for the indecency of their timing.

“Nah… making her miss a unique moment in 🇧🇪 is crazy 🙅🏻‍♀️” Meesseman fired back on Instagram at the Valkyries’ announcement of Vanloo’s release.

Vanloo also reposted the shocking news to her instagram stories saying, “Literally just touched down in the Bay. 💔 I need some time to process all of this man and put my feels into words. I can’t right now. 💔💔💔💔💔,” obviously upset at the situation.

Fans across social media echoed wide scrutiny of the Valkyries’ mishandling of the situation calling it “distasteful” and “poorly handled.”

It’s assumed that the Valkyries chose to keep hardship signee and Golden State fan-favorite Kaitlyn Chen in her stead, as they both play the same positions. It could have been a decision made looking towards the future of the franchise as Vanloo is 32 years old and Chen, a rookie, is 23. The Valkyries also haven’t missed a beat since many of their core members have been away at EuroBasket.

Still, the organization could have handled the situation with more tact as far as the timing of the delivery. Letting Vanloo miss celebrating a gold medal with her Belgian teammates only to arrive to such unfortunate news presumably only added insult to injury.

But Vanloo is a proven solid playmaker, and there is a high demand for that in the WNBA. With Chicago’s Courtney Vandersloot going out for the season with an ACL injury, the Sky could be one of the possible suitors for Vanloo’s services.

