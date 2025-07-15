Valkyries' Natalie Nakase Rips WNBA Referees Over Controversial Foul vs Mercury

The Golden State Valkyries fell to 10-11 on the 2025 WNBA season after their 78-77 defeat against the Phoenix Mercury on July 14.

The Valkyries looked like they were going to send the game to overtime after Janelle Salaun drained a midrange jumper to tie the game at 77 with 6.1 seconds left. Then the Mercury took the ball down the court and got star forward Alyssa Thomas a pass while she was driving to the basket. She went up for a shot with two defenders on her and ultimately got a foul call with a second left in the game. Thomas missed the first free throw but made the second, which was enough for Phoenix to win.

Nakase repeatedly said how “unfortunate” it was that the Valkyries lost because of a free throw — particularly on a play she didn’t see a foul on. Here’s the play at hand: pic.twitter.com/h11rLZay91 — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) July 15, 2025

Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase made it very clear that she did not agree with this fateful foul call on Thomas when speaking with the media postgame.

"It's unfortunate that they get to win a game off of a free throw," Nakase said, per an X post from Kenzo Fukuda. "No defense. That's tough... I saw no foul. I saw absolutely no foul. The physicality of the game, I felt for Phoenix, was ten times more versus our physicality. We don't play that way.

”But I saw absolutely no foul. So that was just unfortunate that it went that way. I believe that you have to win off of great shots. That's part of it. And so yeah, I think we deserved that," she added.

And Nakase wasn't done there, as she continued later by saying, "Very unfortunate that it came down to a free throw. I think the fans... deserve great moments, great shots. And to sit there, watching someone win a game off of a free throw, I think it’s a disservice somehow. So I’m just asking for consistency, I’m begging for consistency.”

This was quite a strong sentiment from Nakase.

