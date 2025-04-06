Vanessa Bryant Pays UConn Touching Tribute After NCAA National Championship Win
Few people in the basketball community are more adored than Vanessa Bryant, who was the wife of late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
The sport of basketball as a whole rallied around Bryant when her husband and daughter Gianna (who went by Gigi) were tragically killed in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California, on January 26, 2020.
Vanessa Bryant has done a fantastic job of making sure that Kobe and Gianna's legacies are remembered, and continues to be a positive force within the basketball, business, and philanthropy worlds.
Vanessa, most other women's college basketball fans and supporters, was watching the 2025 NCAA national championship game between the UConn Huskies and South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday. And after the Huskies produced a dominant victory, she took to her Instagram to deliver a heartfelt message to the team.
"Gigi would have loved being there with you. 'When you think you can't, UCONN' - Gianna Bryant 💔❤️ Congratulations @genoauriemma @uconnwbb," the story wrote.
Gianna was a massive UConn Huskies fan. A January 2020 article from CNN wrote, "It was well known that Mambacita wanted to be a University of Connecticut Husky... Gigi, as she was known, always wanted to play for the Huskies, who have lifted a record 11 championship trophies and whose coach, Geno Auriemma, is arguably the best hoops skipper of all time."
UConn honored Gianna Bryant by draping a No. 2 jersey (the number she wore) over one of their bench seats one day after her passing. A bouquet wrapped in blue and white ribbons was in front of it.
The X post was captioned, “Mambacita is forever a Husky 💙”.
Vanessa's message conveys a beautiful full-circle moment that encapsulates the healing power of sports.