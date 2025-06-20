Warriors Standout Trolls Caitlin Clark Turnover Amid Fever Loss to Valkyries

The Golden State Valkyries improved to 6-6 on the 2025 WNBA season after their 88-77 win over the Indiana Fever on June 19.

San Francisco's Chase Center felt like a playoff atmosphere on Thursday, as the sold-out crowd asserted itself from opening tip-off. While most Fever road games still feel like there's a majority of Indiana fans who are there to see star guard Caitlin Clark, this was not the case for the Valkyries, as their home fans delivered for their team.

Speaking of Clark, she struggled during the defeat, finishing with 11 points on 3 of 14 shooting from the field, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds. She also went 0 for 7 from three-point range, marking the second game of her WNBA career in which she hasn't made a three. The first one such game came during the Fever's May 22 win over the Atlanta Dream.

Clark also had 6 turnovers against Golden State, one of which was a travel in the third quarter while she was preparing to shoot a three. And once the play was called, Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (who was sitting courtside, a few feet away from where the travel was called) jumped out of his seat and emphatically did the travel motion with his hands while briefly following Clark down the court.

X user @warriorsworld posted a video of Podziemski (who typically goes by Podz) doing this with the caption, "Podz comedy".

It was just that sort of game for Clark and her Fever squad.

