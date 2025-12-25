Was Paige Bueckers Exposed to the Drake Curse After Christmas Post?

Drake is one of the most famous and successful musicians in the entire world. He is also a massive sports fan, often showing up courtside at games and making lucrative bets on sporting events. However, the Canadian pop culture icon isn't necessarily known for his success with these bets.

One recurring piece of Drake's lore in recent years is what's called the "Drake Curse". This refers to the belief that anybody Drake bets on then becomes "cursed", usually by Drake's bet not winning.

There have been countless examples of the Drake Curse coming to life. He bet on the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl (the Eagles blew the Chiefs out), he bet on Mike Tyson to beat Jake Paul in their boxing fight last November (Jake Paul won with ease), and Drake has also bet — and lost — many other times in the past. The most recent example was when he bet $200,000 on Jake Paul to beat Anthony Joshua on December 19 before Jake lost via knockout.

Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

In fact, Drake even acknowledged his own recent betting woes. On December 20, he made an Instagram post that was captioned, "Can we end my roughest gambling year on a good note??"

Is Paige Bueckers Impacted by the Drake Curse?

That aforementioned Instagram post wasn't the most recent from Drake. On Christmas day, he posted a collage of photos with the caption, "And to all a good night…" The fifth photo was of Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers in her Unrivaled uniform during a recent media day. Bueckers has also liked the post, showing that she's aware of the reference.

Now wait a minute pic.twitter.com/ghmQUj7z9S — ana (@salt3dwounds) December 25, 2025

While this is obviously cool to see, Bueckers getting love from such a global icon, the Drake Curse surely came to mind for some of Bueckers' fans.

However, fans can rest easy for one clear reason: the Drake Curse has been debunked.

While Drake's betting losses are the most publicized, he actually has an impressive betting record. A website called TheDrakeCurse.com shows his entire betting history and conveys that the rapper is actually up $213,930 all-time from his public sports bets.

What's more, he didn't actually bet on Bueckers, which would further suggest that Bueckers dodged the Drake Curse. Therefore, while Drake has had a brutal betting stretch in 2025 (the aforementioned website says that he has lost $1,779,177 on public sports bets in 2025, this doesn't implicate the Dallas Wings superstar.

