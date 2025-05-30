Wayne Gretzky Makes His Opinion of Caitlin Clark Extremely Clear
Last month, Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin became the NHL's (National Hockey League's) all-time leading goal scorer, having amassed a staggering 895 regular season goals in his 20-year career.
With this historic goal (he has since scored two more), Ovechkin passed NHL Legend (and the sport's arguable greatest player of all time) Wayne Gretzky, who broke Gordie Howe's record for NHL regular-season goals by scoring his 802nd on March 23, 1994.
When Gretzky finished his career with 894 goals, many hockey fans believed this insane metric would never be beaten. However, the beauty of sports is that there always seems to be somebody who can break barriers and reset expectations that fans had previously held regarding what can be accomplished.
Women's basketball fans have come to find this about Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark. And Gretzky spoke to this directly during his appearance on a May 28 episode of the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce.
After discussing how sports always seems to one-up itself in terms of the generational superstars that come along and up the ante, Gretzky said, "Look at Caitlin Clark, how she's just taken over the country — and for that matter, maybe the world — in how she's encouraged so many young girls now to participate in sports.
"I just have so much respect for so many of these athletes that come along now, and as a fan, I just love it," Gretzky continued.
It's cool to hear Gretzky giving Clark her flowers in this way. And the 23-year-old Fever star appears to be on track to earning her own GOAT status, just like what Gretzky has acquired within hockey.