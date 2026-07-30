What Led to Storm Co-Owner's Suspension for Incident With Sophie Cunningham Fans

Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton has been suspended from the team's next five home games and fined by the WNBA following an interaction she had with two Sophie Cunningham fans on Tuesday night.

The incident took place as the two young women sat courtside holding signs in support of Cunningham. The signs read "thank you Sophie for speaking up for girls," and "we love you Sophie." They allege that Keaton approached them and told them they were "effing insane" (but using the actual expletive) among other demeaning comments.

The Storm released a statement on Wednesday saying, "We are aware one of our co-owners made comments to two fans in attendance at last night's game. We apologize that this happened. Everyone who attends a Storm game deserves to feel welcome, and we remain committed to creating an inclusive environment where every fan is treated with respect."

Cunningham posted to X after the suspension news.

"I truly believe there is a safe space and love for EVERYBODY. Biological girls, biological boys, trans women, and trans men. Everyone is welcome at my table! You can disagree and still be kind.



Bravo to those girls for standing up for what they believe. You’ll be hearing from me soon yay for gifts.



Truly embarrassing of the co-owner. Unfortunately shows the type of leader she is," she wrote.

I truly believe there is a safe space and love for EVERYBODY. Biological girls, biological boys, trans women, and trans men. Everyone is welcome at my table! You can disagree and still be kind.



Bravo to those girls for standing up for what they believe. You’ll be hearing from… https://t.co/gIVWhEHi3Q — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) July 30, 2026

What Sophie Cunningham Originally Said

Jul 28, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) during warmups before the game against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I'm like, 'I never once said that.' I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn't have to go against biological men," Cunningham previously said in a feature with ESPN.

Cunningham reiterated her thoughts when asked about the comments by reporters.

Prior to her Indiana Fever team's game against the Storm, a group organized a gathering in support of Cunningham's remarks outside Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

The Fever offered this statement in response:



"Neither our organization nor Sophie had any knowledge of this demonstration and no contact with its organizers. Our only goal as a team, whether at home or away, is to win basketball games and make Fever fans for life, and we are united in that mission."

The Fever beat the Storm 105-95 and Cunningham kept up her hot shooting this season going 3-4 from three and scoring 11 points off the bench in Indiana's first-game out of the All-Star break.

That's where the story stands now. If there's any lesson learned, hopefully it is that everyone should be treated with respect.