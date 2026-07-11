Why Cheryl Reeve's 'Still Phee's Team' Lynx Comment is Good News For Olivia Miles

A comment that Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve made regarding star forward Napheesa Collier's impending return from injury on July 11 is turning heads.

"With regard to her insertion, it's still Phee's team. There is not anybody that walks into the gym that doesn't know that it's still Phee's team," Reeve said, per an article from ESPN's Myron Medcalf. Reeve then listed several veteran players who are "very happy to declare that it's Phee's team."

Reeve also added, "I think it's premature to anoint anyone other than [Collier] as the leader of this team."

Reeve didn't explicitly mention star rookie Olivia Miles in this response, but it's clear that Miles is the player who could conceivably be the Lynx's "leader", at least as it pertains to what happens on the court.

At first glance, this could seemingly be Reeve's way of telling Collier, Miles, the Lynx roster, and the rest of the WNBA that she still backs Collier as the team's face. But this shouldn't be seen as a slight or a sign that Miles needs to back down. In fact, Collier not only being back on the court, but being seen as the Lynx's unquestioned leader, should be seen as a positive for Olivia Miles.

Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles (5) brings the ball up court | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Minnesota Lynx Being "Phee's Team" Bodes Well For Olivia Miles

For one, Miles has been operating under a lot of pressure for a rookie. While the Lynx have plenty of talent around her, the spotlight has been on the 23-year-old, which isn't easy for anybody to navigate. And with Collier—the Lynx's "leader"—not on the verge of returning, Miles can get back to doing what she does best: operating as a point guard rather than as the Lynx's superstar and leader.

Collier's return will take some of the focus off of Miles, both on and off the court. This bodes well on both fronts, as it lessens the off-court burden that Miles must deal with when it comes to media attention and expectations. And it will free Miles up by giving her more room and space to operate, since defenses must pay a lot of attention to Collier.

Perhaps most importantly of all, Reeve being clear about who this team's leader is leaves no room for interpretation. While it neither Collier nor Miles appear to be the sort of people who could try to undermine the other for leadership of a locker room, Reeve setting the record straight eliminates any chance of that becoming a thought.

All of this is to say that Collier's return means that Miles' role is no longer being the Lynx's superstar. It's helping to maximize the Lynx's superstar, which should create the best version of Collier and Miles. That's a scary thought for opposing teams.