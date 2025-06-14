Wings Coach Addresses Challenge Choice That Led to Strong DiJonai Carrington Exchange

The Dallas Wings fell to 1-11 on the 2025 WNBA regular season after a deevastating 88-84 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on June 13. While no loss feels good, this one has to sting especially bad for Dallas, as they had a comfortable 11-point lead with about four minutes of game time remaining before a complete collapse that prompted the Aces' victory.

Several plays involving Wings guard DiJonai Carrington in the fourth quarter could have been challenged by Dallas head coach Chris Koclanes (at least in Carrington's eyes). The first came with about three minutes left in the game, after an out-of-bounds call was ruled to be off of Carrington, which caused a strong reaction from the guard as she pleaded for Koclanes to challenge the play.

Koclanes didn't use the challenge. Two minutes later, Carrington was called for a foul while guarding Aces player Jackie Young. Carrington didn't think she had fouled Young, and made this apparent to Koclanes. Again, the first-year head coach didn't challenge the call.

A timeout was called after Young sank both free throws. And right at the beginning of the break, Carrington and Koclanes had a strong exchange that was picked up by the broadcast and has since gone viral on social media.

The two can clearly be seen pleading back and forth with each other about Koclanes' decision not to challenge before Carrington ultimately walks away, visibly frustrated.

Koclanes was asked about not using his challenges when speaking with the media after the game, and seemed to regret his decision.

“Had a challenge, I probably should have used one of them there before three minutes because I also had another timeout that you lose it anyway," Koclanes said, per an X post from Joey Mistretta.

While this whole incident likely would have been quickly forgotten about if the Wings were playing well, this epic fourth quarter collapse, combined with them now being 1-11, has made it linger in the minds of many.

