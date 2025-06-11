Wings Coach Agrees With Fan Criticism During 1-9 Season Start
The Dallas Wings have been the WNBA's worst team to this point in the season, which is proven by their league-worst 1-9 record through 10 games. While the Wings have generally been in closer games than the two teams that have 2 wins this season (the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun), the bottom line is that they're unable to get the victory when it matters most.
This season marks the first year of head coach Chris Koclanes' tenure in Dallas. Thus far, Koclanes has been the subject of a lot of criticism from Wings fans and members of the media. He has been scrutinized for how he speaks to the media, his not talking directly to his players during timeouts, seeming out of his element as a head coach, and just about everything in between.
And Koclanes admitted that he sees where this criticism is coming from when speaking with the media on June 10.
"I agree. I'm unhappy as well," Koclanes said when asked about Wings fans being frustrated to this point, per an X post from Myah Taylor of the Dallas Morning News. "So we're working every single day, and showing up, and doing everything we can to push the right buttons and to fix it."
While Koclanes seems to be emphasizing the need for patience, there's no question that Dallas fans' patience is beginning to wear thin. Perhaps Koclanes can begin turning things around during his team's June 11 road game against the Phoenix Mercury.