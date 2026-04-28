Wings Coach Details 'Issue' That Could Cause Problems vs Fever

The Dallas Wings play their first WNBA preseason game on April 30, against the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis. This is one is just two preseason contests for the Wings, as they face the defending champion Las Vegas Aces on May 3 before opening their season on the road against Indiana on May 9.

If there's any team that could use the on-court repetitions, it's likely Dallas. This is because they've overhauled their roster this offseason, including taking Azzi Fudd with the first pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, plus signing former Minnesota Lynx forwards Jessica Shepard and Alanna Smith in free agency. The Wings also added several new bench pieces, including Alysha Clark and Odyssey Sims.

Not to mention that star guard Arike Ogunbowale has been playing in China, and therefore hasn't gotten acclimated to playing alongside these new teammates.

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Jose Fernandez Gets Clear on Where Wings Must Improve

Therefore, perhaps the Wings' first-year head coach, Jose Fernandez, must give his team grace when analyzing where they're at ahead of their preseason game against Indiana. Fernandez certainly isn't satisfied, which he conveyed when speaking to the media on April 28.

When asked whether he has liked what he has seen from his team's defense and rebounding efforts ahead of Dallas' April 30 preseason game, Fernandez said, "No. But we'll get it right. I think we can't be a team that's going to give teams extra possessions on the glass. That can't happen. We can't give teams extra possessions by giving up offensive rebounds and live-ball turnovers. And we take s***** shots on the offensive end that lead to bad transition defense. That's another issue," per an X post from @DrakeKeeler.

"But I thought today, coming off media day, there were some things out of our control today, first time on our floor, good communication, the effort, the energy, the intensity. I mean, they got after it," he added. "I think our male scrimmage team is getting much more comfortable, and playing a lot harder, and testing us. So they're getting a feel.

"But overall, we'll come back tomorrow, practice, get on a plane, [and] get to Indiana. We'll be good," Fernandez concluded.

Wings HC Jose Fernandez said defense and rebounding are two areas of focus for the team going into Thursday’s preseason game.



I asked if he’s liked what he’s seen in those departments in practice.



“No. But we’ll get it right.”



Full answer ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dlaZq3uTbg — Drake (@DrakeKeeler) April 28, 2026

Avoiding the live-ball turnovers and bad shots will be particularly critical against the Fever, given how fast-paced and opportunistic their offense is with Caitlin Clark running point. And any mistakes that allow Indiana to get out in transition could certainly cause an issue for Dallas. Of course, allowing the Fever extra possessions on the offensive glass would only make their attack more potent as well.

Fernandez knows this, and it's surely a reason why he's harping on these specific issues before facing the Fever on Thursday and again on opening night next month.