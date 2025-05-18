Wings Coach Gets Honest About Paige Bueckers' WNBA Debut
The Dallas Wings got off to a tough start to their 2025 WNBA season on Friday, May 16, as they lost a home game against the Minnesota Lynx by a score of 99-84.
Star rookie Paige Bueckers finished the game with 10 points (on 3 of 10 shooting from the field), 7 rebounds, and 2 assists in 30 minutes played. After the game, she said of her debut, "Room to grow. You got to have a starting point. You got to have a foundation to build on. So we don't want to overreact to the loss, but we also know there's a lot of things you have to clean up and get better at. So just starting it off, starting this journey, and continuing to build on it the next day we practice."
Dallas first-year head coach Chris Koclanes spoke with the media after his team's May 18 practice and also assessed Bueckers' first WNBA game.
"I just appreciate how intentional she is on both sides of the ball. And defensively, just really buying in, and then helping those around her to just get to good spots on the floor," Koclanes said of Bueckers, per an X post from Joey Mistretta of FanSided. "And then offensively... I thought she was extremely comfortable, and [passed the ball] at times, and that was the right play.
"Found her groove in the tunnel a little bit in the second half. Thought all the shots she took, and made some reads, it's like she's gonna be just fine," Koclanes continued.
Bueckers will be back on the court when the Wings take on the Storm on May 19.