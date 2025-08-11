Wings Coach Notes How Sonia Citron Makes Offense 'Really Hard' for Paige Bueckers

While neither team in the August 10 showdown between the Dallas Wings and Washington Mystics will likely make much noise in the 2025 WNBA postseason, both teams are well-positioned for success in the future.

This is because rookie Paige Bueckers (who finished with 17 points on Sunday) is already considered one of the league's elite guards, while the Mystics have several standout rookies who have been extremely impressive thus far.

One of these rookies is Kiki Iriafen, who finished with a career-high 23 points along with 10 rebounds in the Mystics' 91-78 win over the Wings. The other is Sonia Citron, who finished with 18 points (17 of which came in the second half), 6 assists, and 5 rebounds.

Most believe that the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year award race is between Citron and Bueckers, as these two guards have separated themselves from the rest of the pack to this point. And WNBA fans were treated on Sunday, given that Citron and Bueckers were matched up against each other for much of the game.

Aug 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) steals the ball from Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron (22) during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Wings Coach Chris Koclanes Speaks on Citron vs. Bueckers Matchup

Dallas first-year head coach Chris Koclanes spoke with the media after Sunday's game and was asked about what went into Bueckers not being as involved in his team's offense during the second half.

"Well, I think they were aggressive with her at the point of attack. So they're gonna challenge other people to beat you, right? When you can bring two people to her, it's 'Let's get her off the ball and have other people have to beat you.' Then you can put her off the ball, and try to get her on the move," Koclanes said, per an X post from Melissa Triebwasser of Winsidr.

"Citron top-blocking and just being really physical makes it really hard for her to get touches," he added.

Koclanes concluded by saying, "There's lots of factors that go into it. But credit to Paige that she is just gonna continue to fight, gonna continue to keep moving and do whatever she has to do to help the team win, even if getting as many shots as we'd like her to get."

Chris Koclanes spoke on Paige Bueckers not being as involved on the offensive end of the floor down the stretch.



Bueckers, for her part, did not use her back issue as an excuse. #wingsup #wnba @Winsidr pic.twitter.com/zosENnezKC — Melissa Triebwasser (@TheCoachMelissa) August 10, 2025

It's interesting to hear Koclanes break down and credit Citron's physical defense against Bueckers in this way.

The bottom line is that these two rookies have plenty more matchups against each other to come throughout their WNBA careers, which will provide ample time for either to procure the upper hand.

Recommended Reading: