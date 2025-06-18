Wings Coach Reveals Reason for Taking DiJonai Carrington Out of Starting Lineup

The Dallas Wings featured a new-look starting lineup during their June 17 home game against the Golden State Valkyries. The Wings' starting five featured star rookie Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, NaLyssa Smith, Myisha Hines-Allen, and rookie Aziaha James.

This marked a distinct change where veteran guard DiJonai Carrington wasn't in the Wings' starting lineup, which came as a surprise to many.

Carrington had a breakout year for the Connecticut Sun in 2024, which was shown by her being named WNBA Most Improved Player of the Year and WNBA All-Defensive First Team after that 2024 season ended.

However, Carrington has struggled to make the same impact since joining the Wings. While her scoring stats from last year to this one are similar, she's turning the ball over more, is shooting the ball less efficiently, and perhaps most telling of all is that her -7.7 +/- when she's on the floor versus off the floor is the worst on her team. Not to mention that the 2-11 Wings beat the Valkyries on Tuesday, with her coming off the bench.

Wings coach Chris Koclanes was asked about the lineup change when speaking with the media postgame.

"Yeah. Decided to make a change to the lineup, as we continue to search for the right combinations, and the right start," Koclanes said, per Grant Afseth's YouTube channel.

When asked about Carrington not starting specifically, Koclanes added, "Just conversations throughout with DiJonai, with our team. And just felt it was the right time to make a change and give Aziaha [James] a look."

It will be interesting to see whether Koclanes keeps Carrington coming off the bench, given Tuesday night's success.

