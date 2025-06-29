Wings Coach Shares Reason for Paige Bueckers Missing Mystics Game

The Dallas Wings are facing the Washington Mystics on June 28, one day after they lost to the Indiana Fever in the first half of a back-to-back for the 4-13 Wings. However, they'll be doing so without star guard Paige Bueckers, as news broke on Saturday morning that Bueckers would be missing the Mystics game because of something regarding her knee.

This news was concerning for the women's basketball community, given that there was no indication that Bueckers (who finished Friday's loss to the Fever with 29 points, 6 assists, and 0 turnovers in 36 minutes played) was dealing with a knee issue at any point in that game.

However, Wings coach Chris Koclanes eased any concerns when speaking about Bueckers' absence before Saturday's game.

"Just precautionary, some soreness," Koclanes said of Bueckers sitting out of the Mystics game, per an X post from Dorothy J. Gentry. "So just doing our due diligence and managing what's best for her long term health."

And of DiJonai Carrington: “just being extremely cautions…she’ll be back out on the floor sooner than you think.” #wmba #WNBATwitter #wingsup pic.twitter.com/yjtaN8zIZv — Dorothy J. Gentry (@DorothyJGentry) June 28, 2025

It's tough to imagine that Wings being able to outplay the Mystics without Bueckers in the lineup, given how important she has proven to be for the team to this point this season, not to mention how well Washington has been playing of late.

Regardless, the good news is that Bueckers is clearly not dealing with anything overly serious, and it sounds like she'll likely be back in the lineup when the Wings play the Phoenix Mercury on July 3.

In the meantine, the Wings will look to try to produce a win without their star rookie running the offense.

