Wings Fans Aghast at Player Ditching Team Huddle After Loss to Lynx
The Dallas Wings struggled out of the gates to the 2025 WNBA regular season, as they were defeated by the Minnesota Lynx by a score of 99-84.
Realistically speaking, Wings fans can expect some tough sledding this season. Even after adding star Paige Bueckers through the 2025 WNBA Draft, Dallas still doesn't have a roster that matches up with the league's top teams in terms of talent. And with many new pieces to the squad, it will surely take some time to build chemistry and camaraderie.
But while growing pains on the court are expected, potential culture issues this early in the season are concerning. And the Wings may have such an issue on their hands after Friday's loss, as Wings reporter Landon Thomas posted a video of center Teaira McCowan (who struggled in the game, scoring 0 points and accruing 4 fouls in 5 minutes played) leaving the court and heading into the locker room before the rest of her team, and therefore missing a team huddle.
Wings fans are not happy about this display from McCowan.
"It’s the first game of the season and she’s already leaving the huddle and going to the locker room? That’s not a good sign at all. 😩," one fan wrote.
Another fan wrote, "this is awful behavior …. all the boohooing she did on the floor too instead of staying active….".
"This is inexcusable. Horrible showing of a teammate right here," a third added.
It will be interesting to see whether this gets addressed by someone on the Wings' coaching staff in the coming days.