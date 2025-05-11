Wings GM Implies NaLyssa Smith Trade Was to Help Land DiJonai Carrington
While former UConn Huskies star guard Paige Bueckers is the new Dallas Wings player who has gotten the most attention this past offseason, the Wings made several moves in hopes of improving their roster this past offseason for the 2025 campaign.
Among these were several trades, such as a deal with the Indiana Fever that brought NaLyssa Smith to Dallas along with another team with the Connecticut Sun, that brought DiJonai Carrington to the Wings.
These two moves caught the attention of the women's basketball community because Smith and Carrington are currently in a relationship, which makes for a unique dynamic within the Wings' locker room.
It remains to be seen how the Wings will fare this season with this massive roster turnover. What's for sure is what Wings GM Curt Miller said regarding his franchise's offseason strategy during the team's May 10 preseason game is turning heads.
During a mid-game interview with the broadcast, Miller said, "It was a lot of puzzle pieces to get to that trade, and some free agency. Chris [Koclanes] had some non-negotiables as we got closer on trade deals. [Tyasha] Harris had to be a part of the deal," per an X post from @nosyone4.
"We knew if we could get NaLyssa in a trade, that even more [we] could get DiJonai through free agency, too," Miller continued.
While it seems that Miller didn't quite get his words right (because Carrington wasn't acquired via free agency but instead through a trade), his phrasing here is definitely going to turn some heads.