Wings GM Reveals WNBA Adjustment Paige Bueckers Must Make

Dallas Wings GM Curt Miller got honest about adjustments Paige Bueckers must make now that she's in the WNBA.

Apr 5, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) talks to media before the NCAA Woman’s Final practice at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Former UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers got her first taste of professional basketball action on May 2, when her Dallas Wings took on the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA preseason.

Bueckers (who the Wings took with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft) finished the game with 10 points and 4 rebounds in 23 minutes played. It wasn't a poor performance by any means, as fans would be wise to exercise patience when it comes to Bueckers transitioning her college skillset to the professional level.

There's no doubt that Bueckers has a lot of work ahead of her if she's going to blossom into the WNBA superstar people expect her to be. And in a May 5 article from Time, Wings Executive Vice-President and General Manager Curt Miller got honest about adjustments she'll need to make.

“Paige is going to have to make the adjustment,” Miller said in the article. “The speed of the game, the rules of the game, the physicality, is all different. The veterans aren’t going to take it easy on the rookie. Paige is going to feel her rookie moment at some point. She will have to navigate the comparisons to the adjustment that Caitlin [Clark] had.

"We’re all mindful and aware, but we’re going to be very supportive that this is Paige’s journey, and no one else’s journey," he added.

The good news is that these adjustments are all things every rookie player must eventually make. And if past players have done so, there's no doubt that Bueckers can too.

