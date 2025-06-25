Li Yueru has only played four games for the Dallas Wings, yet she’s already made her presence felt in a big way.

Yueru was traded to Dallas from Seattle on June 14th after requesting a trade due to a lack of playing time with the Storm. Eleven days later, the 6-foot-7 Yueru seems to fit like a glove in the Wings frontcourt.

In her first game as a starter with the Wings, Yueru posted a 10 point, 15 rebound double-double Tuesday night as Dallas defeated the Atlanta Dream 68-55. This comes after a near double-double against Connecticut last week that had Paige Bueckers singing her praises.

Since Yueru arrived in Dallas, the Wings have quietly won three of their last four games after starting the season 1-11.

Wings are 3-1 in the Li Yueru era.



They have beaten two playoff teams in this stretch, and took another to overtime. pic.twitter.com/ZS4P4de0yj — Paige Report (@paige_report) June 25, 2025

This impact has not gone unnoticed amongst her teammates and coaches. After the win over Atlanta, Wings star Arike Ogunbowale was extremely complimentary of Yueru.

“She’s just an amazing player,” Ogunbowale said. “Obviously she hasn’t been with us for a long time, but she’s a really smart player and she’s picking it up.”

My Shayla 🥹

Arike on being asked what Li meant to the team: pic.twitter.com/UHcaeDT3Pg — Ali ★ (@alibxckrs) June 25, 2025

“For her to get the start and come out with the double-double… she was scoring, she was rebounding, she was setting great screens,” Ogunbowale added. “She’s a really great player and I’m glad she’s on our team.”

Yueru is now averaging 7.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in 23.5 minutes as a Wing. After hardly being used at all in Seattle, she’s quickly become a valuable piece of this Dallas rotation.

Wings head coach Chris Koclanes spoke highly of Yueru’s effort against Dream star and future Hall of Famer Brittany Griner, who was held to just two points and six rebounds in 18 minutes last night.

“She did not back down,” noted Koclanes. “She is incredibly smart and physical, just really good with her positioning. Really proud that she stepped up and answered that call.”

Dallas’ revitalization and the arrival of Yueru seem to go hand-in-hand. With someone of Yueru’s size on the court, the pick-and-roll game both with Ogunbowale and Bueckers has become a valuable part of the Dallas offense and was on full display last night.

Arike Ogunbowale and Li Yueru with textbook pick and roll execution 🤌



ATL-DAL | League Pass pic.twitter.com/qLbusXBD1a — WNBA (@WNBA) June 25, 2025

The Dallas Wings were 1-11 two weeks ago and in need of a spark. They’ve now won three of four and look like a much more cohesive unit than they did previously. Yueru isn’t the only reason for Dallas’ turnaround, but she’s done everything they could have asked for and more through four games.

The Wings return to the court on Friday night when they host Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever at 7:30 p.m.

Recommended Reading: