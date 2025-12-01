WNBA CBA Talks Take Turn as New Proposal Adds Significant Salary Bump

On November 30, news broke that the WNBA league office and the league's players association (WNBPA) agreed to an extension on the current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations through January 9. The initial deadline for a ratified CBA was October 31, but an extension was reached for a new deadline of November 9. Now the two sides have about six weeks to reach a new deal.

Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press published a report on November 20 that added telling insights about the most recent proposal the league offered players. He conveyed that a player's maximum salary could be more than $1.1 million, along with a new league minimum being more than $220,000 and an average of more than $460,000.

The players declined this proposal. And according to ESPN WNBA insider Alexa Philippou on November 20, the players did, "not feel like this proposal moves things forward," largely because, "it does not meaningfully actually apply their request to have a revenue share system," which has been a key point of contention between the two sides.

In other words, the players want a salary system that grows along with the league rather than one that's set in place. And they don't seem willing to budge on this idea.

Jul 19, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Collier forward Napheesa Collier (24) celebrates with the trophy and commissioner Cathy Engelbert (left) after winning the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

ESPN WNBA Insider Provides Telling CBA Proposal Update

Philippou made a December 1 appearance on NBA Today to share updated information about the league office's most recent proposal.

"Right now, [the league is] offering a deal with a salary for players at the maximum, with a $1 million guaranteed base; projected revenue sharing pushing those total earnings for maximum players to more than $1.2 million," Philippou said, per an X post from her account.

"The average salary projection for this deal... is projected to exceed $500,000. The projected minimum salary is projected to exceed $225,000, sources tell me. And the salary cap would actually increase to $5 million a year, and sources said [it] would be tied directly to revenue growth each year of the CBA."

Philippou noted that the salary cap in 2025 was around $1.5 million, which makes for a significant increase.

From NBA Today, new reporting on the WNBA's latest CBA proposal: pic.twitter.com/nB12Yjg9fQ — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) December 1, 2025

The key point here is the one about the salary cap being tied to the league's revenue, which would seemingly be in line with what the players are looking for.

The league's willingness to increase all the salary numbers compared to last month's report speaks volumes that they're willing to work with the players. While this deal was not enough to reach an agreement, things appear to be moving in the right direction.

One would imagine that a sentiment from the players regarding this most recent proposal will be conveyed at some point soon.

