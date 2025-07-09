WNBA Fans Claim Caitlin Clark Robbery Amid Angel Reese NBA 2K Cover Star Reveal

On July 9, NBA 2K (the world's most popular professional basketball video game) revealed the cover for the WNBA edition of NBA 2K26, which will release on September 5. The cover shows Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese driving to the basket.

She’s got next.



Angel Reese is your #NBA2K26 WNBA Edition Cover Athlete!



Reese has burst onto the professional basketball scene during her first two WNBA seasons. She is already considered the league's most formidable rebounder on both offense and defense, and has shown major growth in her game when it comes to being a versatile scorer and playmaker for her teammates.

Not to mention that she's undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in all of women's basketball. Therefore, many feel like Reese is more than deserving of this honor bestowed upon her. However, some on social media aren't agreeing with the choice, as many believe that Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark should have received the honor over Reese.

"reese over clark is just another example of how 2k has fallen😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂," one fan wrote in a reply.

Another fan wrote, "Should have been Caitlin Clark".

"They just robbed Caitlin Clark," a third added with a screenshot of Clark.

However, the comments aren't only about Clark, as many fans are giving Reese her deserved flowers for this impressive accomplishment.

"well deserved. most elite motor in the game of basketball," one fan wrote in a reply to the WNBA X account's post about the cover reveal.

Another added, "This is a great cover. Reese finally getting the respect she deserves as a top 10 player".

The bottom of the line is that there's still plenty of time for Clark to get her own NBA 2K WNBA edition, and her not getting the honor this year should not take away from the fact that Reese is also deserving.

