WNBA Fans Foresee CBA Deal After New Max Salary Reveal

There hasn't been much talk about the ongoing negotiations between the WNBA league office and its players' association for the next Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) since the two sides agreed to extend the deadline from October 31 to the end of November.

Contrary to what this might suggest, this is probably a good thing — if only because players were making it very clear that they weren't content what how the negotiations had been going over the past few months.

What has been made crystal clear is that both sides agree that new salaries are in store for players. The reported point of contention had been whether these salaries would be tied to the league's revenue share. In other words, players wanted their salaries to increase as the league's overall revenue did, while the league office reportedly preferred to have fixed (albeit increased) salaries for the CBA.

Oct 3, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert talks during a presser before the start of game one of the 2025 WNBA Finals between the Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

A November 18 report from Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press shed light on the current negotiations, and the comments suggest that the recent silence from players is positive.

"The WNBA’s latest collective bargaining proposal would include revenue sharing with a maximum salary of more than $1.1 million available to more than one player per team growing each year, according to a person familiar with the negotiations on Tuesday night," Feinberg wrote.

"The new league minimum would be more than $220,000 with an average of more than $460,000. Those numbers would start in the first year of the deal for more than 180 players and increase over the length of the CBA," he added.

WNBA Fans React to CBA Max Salary Report

While no players have commented publicly since Feinberg's report went public, this report seems like exactly what the players had wanted with the new CBA. That's also about a 400% increase in salary from the CBA before this year, which one would imagine players are happy about. And fans are noting all of this on social media.

@ashlea_actually added, "Mark when he sees he finally gets to cut those girls a check for a mil," with a GIF of Lil Wayne making it rain money, presumably referring to Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis.

Mark when he sees he finally gets to cut those girls a check for a mil https://t.co/9xucOEkhaL pic.twitter.com/KgbJlaMsBJ — AshBash B’Gash (@ashlea_actually) November 19, 2025

"Not over but there was never going to be a lockout. There was too much money on the table starting next year to risk any disruptions," added @laurenstavro.

While nothing is set in stone, this report certainly bodes well.

