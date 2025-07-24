WNBA Fans in Agreement Over Caitlin Clark Injury Update Outcome

At long last, there has been an update from the Indiana Fever regarding the injury that superstar guard Caitlin Clark sustained during her July 15 game against the Connecticut Sun, which caused her to sit out the entire 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend.

"Following a July 15 injury to her right groin, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week. The team can confirm that no additional injuries or damage were discovered through the evaluations," a July 24 press release from the Fever wrote.

It added, "Clark will continue working with the Fever medical team on her recovery and rehabilitation, with the priority on her long-term health and well-being. There is no timetable available for Clark’s return, and no additional details will be provided at this time. Any further updates will be shared as they become available."

Fever Fans Preach Full Rest and Recovery Amid Caitlin Clark Injury Update

This groin injury is the third soft tissue issue Clark has dealt with since the 2025 WNBA regular season began, and the fourth such ailment in 2025. Given that these injuries keep popping up for the 23-year-old, WNBA fans are making it clear on social media that they want her to rest up and take as much time as she needs before returning to the court.

"CC can take all the time she needs to completely heal. We want her back 100% healthy. The rest of the team will hold it down for her. So glad there were no additional injuries," one X user wrote in a reply to the Fever's X post updating Clark's injury.

Another fan added, "Sit CC for the rest of the regular and hopefully the team will take care of business and make it into the playoffs and that's when the future 🐐 will make a comeback."

"That's great news!! She'll be ready for the playoffs 💪," a third added.

If Clark does indeed remain sidelined until the playoffs (which of course is merely fan speculation at this point), Indiana's active roster has a tough task ahead of them in reaching that point without her.

