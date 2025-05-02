WNBA Fans React to Caitlin Clark Injury Report Status Before Fever Preseason Game
The Indiana Fever are set to make their 2025 WNBA preseason debut against the Washington Mystics on May 2.
However, the Fever might not be fielding their full team on Saturday, as Indiana's social media account made an X post on Friday afternoon that read, "Tomorrow's Game Status Report vs Washington:
"Caitlin Clark - Questionable (Left Leg)".
This announcement has made many panic, especially because there's no specificity regarding this injury report.
However, some fans have made valid points in reply to this post that, in a best-case scenario, means that there's likely nothing serious to worry about regarding Clark.
"tell me this is a joke so she can play at carver," one fan wrote.
Another added, "literally just an excuse to barely play tomorrow so she can play more in iowa y’all are overreacting".
"This is what it looks like when someone wants to make sure they're 100% for Carver," another said."
Of course, this is all just (hopeful) speculation. But these posts allude to the fact that Indiana has another preseason game on May 4 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, which is where Clark played in college.
There's no question she'll want to play in that game. Therefore, some clearly believe this leg injury report is a way to rest her (or at least limit her minutes) on Saturday for the Sunday preseason game.
Chloe Peterson of IndyStar made an X post that wrote, "For what it’s worth, she seemed to practice normally today. She was wearing sweatpants, but did the half-court shot as normal too.
"Could be a precaution as it’s a preseason game, as well."
What's for sure is that some update on Clark's status will arrive before Saturday's game tips off.